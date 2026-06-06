Velasquez is an option for a new coach for a former European Cup finalist

Leading Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who is famous for the exceptional reliability of his information, confirmed the rumors from a few days ago that Levski coach Julio Velasquez is among the options for a new coach for Sampdoria, Sportal.bg reported.

Last season, the 1992 European Cup finalist finished in 13th place in Serie "B" under the leadership of Attilio Lombardo, but the club has greater ambitions for the new campaign. Americo Branco is expected to be appointed as the new sporting director in the coming days, which is why Velasquez is one of the options for the future coach of the “Sailors”.

The two know each other well, as they worked together at Fortuna Sittard in the 2022/23 season, when the Portuguese was the manager of the Dutch club and the Spaniard was in charge of the squad.

Meanwhile, Schira also names another candidate for the coaching position at Sampdoria. This is Dutch legend Mark van Bommel, who has been free for two years after his period at the helm of Belgian Royal Antwerp.