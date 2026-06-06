Nikola Tsolov finished tenth in the sprint race in Monaco

Nikola Tsolov (Campos Racing) finished in tenth place in the sprint race for the Monaco Grand Prix - the fourth round of the Formula 2 season, BTA reported.

The victory was taken by Tsolov's teammate - Noel Leon (Mexico), who started first and maintained the leading position until the finish. The success in Monaco was Leon's second, the Bulgarian, who started ninth, remained 51.581 seconds behind him.

The drivers refrained from risky moves in today's sprint given the peculiarities of the track. Second was the Pole Roman Bilinski from DAMS Lucas Oil, 3.406 seconds behind the winner, and third was the championship leader Gabriele Mini (Italy, MP Motorsport) with a gap of 4.002 seconds.

Despite remaining outside the top 8, Nikola Tsolov added one point to his assets, as he recorded the fastest lap in the race - 1:22.100 minutes. Thus, the Bulgarian driver now has 36 to his assets in fifth position in the standings. Mini is in the lead with 63 points, followed by Leon with 43.

Tsolov set the sixth fastest time in the only practice session on Thursday before the starts on the streets of Monte Carlo, and after his first place in Group B from qualifying on Friday, the Bulgarian will start from the front row for the main race. The race is coming up on Sunday (June 7) and starts at 10:25 Bulgarian time.