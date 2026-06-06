Boyan Yordanov ends his career

Former volleyball international Boyan Yordanov is ending his competitive career. Last season, the 43-year-old former captain of Levski led the Aris Thessaloniki team.

The diagonal is the champion of Bulgaria with the "blues", as well as the champion of Greece with Olympiacos. In his career, he also played in Italy, Slovenia, Romania and Cyprus.

Yordanov was part of the Bulgarian squad that won bronze medals at the 2006 World Cup, as well as third place at the 2007 World Cup, BTA recalls.

The former international published a long and emotional message on social networks.

"I did it my way. With all my heart and soul, out of love for the game! Wow, how did 30 years go by?! And I was only 13 when it all started. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates and rivals! You helped me become the athlete I am right now! Thank you to all the people who believed in me! I love you! Thank you to all those who didn't believe in me! Strange or not, with you my motivation grew with each passing day! Thank you to all the journalists who covered my performances over the years!

To all the fans: Thank you for every autograph you asked for from me! Thank you for every photo I have with you! Thank you for chanting my name! You made me better and made me give more and more of myself in every practice and every match, because I didn't want to disappoint you! You are my dream come true!

I would like to especially thank my first coach, who accidentally found me at school and showed me what volleyball is - Mr. Bozhidar Goranov! Everything happened just as you told me, Coach, it was even better! And even more especially, I would like to thank my mother, who believed in my dream. We went through many difficulties, Mom, but we succeeded! I love you! This was everything from me as a competitor! It was a unique privilege, honor and responsibility for me to be a professional volleyball player! Mr. Volleyball, thank you for the Adventure! I will miss you, but we still have unforgettable memories together, right?! I love you!", Yordanov wrote on his profile on the social network Instagram.