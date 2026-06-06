Belgium defeated another participant in the World Cup days before its start

Belgium defeated Tunisia 5-0 at home in a friendly match, which is part of the preparation of the two teams for the 2026 World Cup, BTA reported.

"The Red Devils" are on a streak of 13 consecutive matches without a loss, with 9 victories in these matches. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the 28th minute after an assist from Jeremy Docu.

After the break, the hosts scored four more goals against the Africans in the match in Brussels. Charles de Quetelare and Kevin de Bruyne scored by the 65th minute to increase the score to 3:0.

In the 62nd minute, Ismael Garbi left the visitors with a reduced squad due to a second yellow and red card respectively. Dodi Lukebakio and Nicolas Raskan were also accurate in the last five minutes of regular time and made the final 5:0.

Forward Romelu Lukaku played 25 minutes for the hosts, coming on as a substitute. The two teams will not play any more tests before the start of the World Cup in North America. Belgium is in a group with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Tunisia will face Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands in the group stage.