Kimi Antonelli wins pole position in Monaco

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli won pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix - the sixth round of the Formula 1 season. The Italian Mercedes driver topped qualifying after a thrilling battle, overtaking Max Verstappen on his final lap.

The best time of 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, who recorded four consecutive victories this season in Formula 1, was 1:12.051 minutes. In this way, he earned his fourth pole position of 2026.

Four-time champion Verstappen (Red Bull) took second place, remaining 0.043 seconds behind the Italian's time.

Four-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari finished third, 0.228 seconds behind Kimi Antonelli's result, ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc - winner of Monaco in 2024. Thus, the two will have to be content with a second-row start for tomorrow's race.

Isaac Hajjar of Red Bull completed the top five in qualifying, followed by George Russell (Mercedes) and McLaren drivers Oscar Piastre and Lando Norris - current Formula 1 champion and winner of Monaco last year. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) finished ninth and tenth, respectively.

The race on the streets of Monte Carlo will take place on Sunday at 16:00 Bulgarian time.