The CSKA representative team will start preparing for the new season on June 10 (Wednesday), at 6:00 p.m. The first session at the club's base in Pancharevo will be open to media representatives in the first 15 minutes. Before that - at 5:30 p.m., head coach Hristo Yanev will answer journalistic questions, the club announced on Saturday, BTA reported.

On June 16 (Tuesday), the team from Sofia will leave for a two-week camp in Austria, where it will play three friendly matches. On Austrian soil, the squad will be joined by all the national players of the "army" team, who will receive a few extra days of rest.

The first test for CSKA will take place on June 20 against the Ukrainian giant Dynamo Kiev, and 4 days later the opponent will be the bronze medalist of the Ukrainian championship Polesie Zhytomyr. A test match against Azerbaijan's vice-champion - FC Qarabag is scheduled for June 27, but the opponent may be changed, as it is a potential opponent of CSKA in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

CSKA will return to Bulgarian soil on June 30, and on July 3 in Sofia it will play its last test match against Marek Dupnitsa.

CSKA's summer test match schedule:

June 20 - Dynamo (Kiev), Ukraine

June 24 - Polesie (Zhytomyr), Ukraine

June 27 - Qarabag, Azerbaijan*

July 3 - Marek (Dupnitsa)

All test matches will be broadcast live on the SPORTBG platform. Starting times and locations will be specified later.