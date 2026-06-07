Bulgaria defeated Argentina in its last test before the League of Nations

The Bulgarian men's national volleyball team defeated Argentina with 3:1 (25:18, 19:25, 25:19, 25:21) in a control match in Rosario, BTA reported.

This was the last test for both teams before the start of the League of Nations.

The Bulgarian team led by Gianlorenzo Blenzini had no particular difficulties in the match, the only exception being the second game, in which the Argentines made six aces and thus took it with 25:19. In the remaining three games, the Bulgarian team had superiority and naturally congratulated itself on the victory, despite the support of over 5,000 Argentine fans in the stands in the hall. The point of contention was put by Venislav Antov, who closed the match with an ace.

For Bulgaria, the top scorer with 20 points was Alexander Nikolov. For Argentina, Luciano Visentin finished with 15 points.

The next match for the Bulgarian team is already in the League of Nations. Bulgaria will play Belgium on Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 PM in Brazil.