Germany beat USA days before the start of the World Cup

Germany completed its preparations for the participation in the World Cup with a 2:1 victory over one of the co-organizers - the USA, BTA reported.

At "Soldier Field" in Chicago, the Bundesteam achieved success with goals from Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane. The Arsenal striker opened the scoring in the second minute, heading in a cross from a foul by Joshua Kimmich.

However, the Americans' response was not long in coming and was more than impressive. In the 37th minute, the English Fulham defender Anthony Robinson equalized with a rarely beautiful goal. After a cross from a corner, the ball was deflected by a German defender, but it fell right into Robinson's volley, who, with a shot from the arc in front of the penalty area, came close to breaking the net behind German goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

In the 57th minute, a multi-move German combination ended with a pass from Havertz to Sane, who scored with a diagonal shot from about 12 meters for the final 2:1.

The next match for the four-time world champions from Germany will be against debutant Curacao on June 14, while the USA team plays Paraguay nearly 48 hours earlier.