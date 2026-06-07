England beat New Zealand in the test

European vice-champion England won its test match with New Zealand 1:0, which was the first official test for the "Three Lions" before the start of the World Cup, BTA reported.

The only goal at the "Raymond James" stadium in Tampa Bay was scored by Harry Kane in the added time of the first half.

The English played with two different elevens in both halves, but in both they had complete supremacy on the field. Thomas Tuchel's players took 23 shots on goal, while the New Zealanders managed just three, only one of which was on target.

Before the start of the World Cup, England will play another friendly match - against Costa Rica on June 10. New Zealand is already preparing for its first official match, which is on June 16 against Iran.