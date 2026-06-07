Argentina beat Honduras in a friendly match, Messi did not take part

World champion Argentina defeated Honduras 2:0 in a friendly match played at the "Kyle Field" stadium in the state of Texas, BTA reported.

For the South Americans, this was the first test before the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, and before it begins, they will play another test with Iceland.

The goals for Argentina were scored by Lautaro Martinez, who opened the scoring from a penalty in the 37th minute, and Giuliano Simeone, who doubled in the 54th minute after an assist from Martinez.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi did not take part in the match. He had been nursing a minor muscle injury in recent days and coach Lionel Scaloni decided to leave him on the bench for the entire match.

Argentina is in Group "J" at the World Cup along with Austria, Algeria and Jordan.