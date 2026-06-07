Brazil warms up for World Cup with victory over Egypt

Five-time world champion Brazil defeated Egypt 2-1 in the last test for both teams before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, BTA reported.

The match, which was played at the Cleveland Stadium, started with a quick exchange of goals. In the seventh minute, Bruno Guimaraes gave the "selesao" an advantage after stealing the ball from the feet of an Egyptian player and finding himself face to face with the goalkeeper of the African team, he made no mistake for 1-0.

However, Mustafa Zico equalized in the 11th minute. He took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Brazilian team's defense and with a measured shot left no chance for Alisson Becker.

At the break, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes to his squad. One of them was the replacement of former Ludogorets player Igor Thiago with Endrik. It was the young Olympique Lyon player who turned out to be the hidden trump card of the experienced specialist, after he scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute after a pass on the ground from Rafinha.

Brazil's next match is on June 14 against Morocco, while on June 15 Egypt meets Belgium in their first match of the World Cup.