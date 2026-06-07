Nikola Tsolov won the Monaco Formula 2 race

Nikola Tsolov from the Campos Racines team won the main race in Monaco, the fourth round of the Formula 2 season, BTA reported.

The Bulgarian driver showed great tactical literacy, spent almost the entire race in second position, but in the final lap took the lead and deservedly recorded his second complete success of the season. He has one victory in a sprint race, which makes three climbs to the top step of the podium for him in only eight starts.

Tsolov started from second position and immediately lined up in the column behind Rafael Camara (Invicta Racing), who started from pole position. The entire start was surprisingly clean - something uncharacteristic for the narrow city track in the Principality, with incidents for the entire race being counted on the fingers of one hand.

The Bulgarian entered the pits on lap 33, being the first of the top 10 drivers to do so. After him, he came out in fifth position, which turned out to be the right strategy in this case. Rafael Camara followed the Bulgarian's example and came in for a tire change on the next lap, but after his exit, his car had no traction and he was moving extremely slowly. Entering lap 35, Tsolov tried to overtake his rival, he tried to block the Bulgarian, but this turned out to be a blunder, as the Brazilian flew into the safety zone. Tsolov continued the race normally, returning to second position, trailing only the Indian Kush Maini.

Maini, however, had to pit, which he did on the last lap, allowing Tsolov to take the win with a lead of over 8 seconds over second-place Alex Dunn (Rodin Motorsport).

Third place went to the Swede Dino Beganovic of DAMS, who finished 26.4 seconds behind the winner.