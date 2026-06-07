Nikola Tsolov after the big success: The best feeling in the world

A great performance and victory for Nikola Tsolov in the Monaco Formula 2 Grand Prix!

The Bulgarian was extremely stable on the picturesque streets of Monte Carlo and managed to secure a climb to the highest step of the honorary ladder for the third time this season.

He has a victory in the actual start in Melbourne and the sprint in Miami this season.

However, his triumph in Monaco is sweeter, as it came after a disappointment in Montreal.

In the previous racing weekend, Tsolov finished 14th in the sprint, receiving a 10-second penalty. In the actual race, he was fourth, but a new penalty sent him out of the points zone and into 12th place.

"It's an incredible feeling to win for the third time in a row in Monaco - twice in Formula 3 and now in Formula 2. I feel like my mission on this track is almost accomplished. I really love this place. In qualifying, I was first in my group, but unfortunately I narrowly missed pole position. Today I fought until the finish, I never gave up. Rafa Camara was also very fast. We chose a better strategy in the pits, so I feel incredible. Great compensation for what happened in Canada.", were the first words of the Bulgarian after the important victory, bTV reported.

"Throughout the entire first phase of the race, I pushed to be close to Rafa, trying to make him make mistakes, which was my goal. At some point I felt that the tires were going away and on the same lap I decided to stop in the pits because I barely got through the hairpin, so it was quite intense. Then I tried to make a clean first lap after my stop, it was very slippery, but I managed, then I overtook both Kamara and Alex Dunn. ", he added.

The deserved victory means another 26 points in Tsolov's assets for the drivers' standings. He is now second, only a point behind Gabriele Mini.

The Monte Carlo track is becoming his favorite. The Bulgarian driver of "Campos Racing" has two successes as part of Formula 3 on these streets - in the 2024 sprint and in the actual race in 2025.

"Winning in Monaco is the best feeling in the world. "In Formula 2 it's even better than in Formula 3. After the difficult moments of the last two weekends, victory is even sweeter," said the Bulgarian.

The next start of the Formula 2 season will be in Barcelona on June 13 and 14.