The legend of Bulgarian football Hristo Stoichkov marked June 7 as a “glorious date for Bulgarian sport“, combining in one the memory of the emblematic victory of the national team over Germany and another great success of the young automotive talent Nikola Tsolov.

In a post on social networks, the winner of the “Golden Ball“ turned the tape back to June 7, 1995, when Bulgaria defeated Germany 3:2 at the “Vasil Levski“ stadium in the qualifiers for the European Championship.

"June 7 - a glorious date for Bulgarian sport! Do you know who Germany is trembling from? From the Bulgarian lions! I will never forget that rain over “Vasil Levski“! Even if they had led us 3-0, we would have beaten them again!!!“, wrote Stoichkov.

The dagger also used the occasion to congratulate Nikola Tsolov, who earlier today recorded an impressive victory in the main Formula 2 race on the streets of Monte Carlo.

"Today I watched with immense pride how the Bulgarian lion Nikola Tsolov is above everyone in Monaco! Bravo, boy!“, added the football legend.

Stoichkov's words come on a day that brought a new reason for national pride, after Tsolov became the first Bulgarian to win a main Formula 2 race on the legendary track in the Principality.