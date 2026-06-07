Bad news has reached the Brazil camp days before the World Cup

Defender Wesley França has withdrawn from the Brazil national team due to injury, world agencies reported on Sunday, BTA reported.

The right-back suffered the injury during the friendly match against Egypt, which was won 2-1. Wesley was forced off in the 17th minute after suffering severe pain in his left groin and was later seen crying on the bench.

The 22-year-old defender for Italian club Roma was later diagnosed with a left thigh injury that will rule him out of the World Cup.

The five-time world champions' coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up Ederson from Atalanta in his place.

Brazil play Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C at the 2026 World Cup in North America.