Grigor Dimitrov: Tennis took a huge toll on me

He conquered world tennis. But the most important match was always the one with himself. Grigor Dimitrov made some of his most candid confessions in recent years to bTV.

The Bulgarian star talked about the difficult period after the injuries, the return of key people to his team, the dream of spending more time in Bulgaria and the moment he realized that tennis would not be forever.

"My biggest rival right now is Grigor Dimitrov", he admitted without hesitation.

After the success of the first show in September 2024 with Novak Djokovic, this year Dimitrov will take to the court with Greece's first racket - Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"We started the conversation as a joke. I said to him: "Why don't we do something interesting? Maybe in Bulgaria, maybe in Greece..." Step by step, the idea developed and we came to this event," said the 35-year-old from Haskovo.

"I DON'T WANT TO BE REMEMBERED ONLY FOR TENNIS"

Dimitrov also paid special attention to his causes off the court, including working with children through the "Grigor Dimitrov" Foundation.

"I want sport to not only inspire them, but to give them direction and a reason in life. Whether it's a professional sport or just a hobby, it always gives you something."

The former No. 3 in the world admitted that he has long dreamed of spending more time in Bulgaria. "I don't want to be remembered only for tennis. I've been telling myself this since I was little. Yes, it's clear that I'm closer to the end of my career than the beginning. But there are other things in life and I'm looking forward to them. I feel like people don't fully accept me as one of them. Which is normal - I've lived and played abroad my whole life.

But whenever I come back, I want to be treated the same. That's one of my personal goals and it probably means spending more time here. I've always wanted to, but time hasn't allowed me. Now I have a different kind of freedom."

"OUR SPORT IS BRUTAL"

After a series of physical problems in recent months, Dimitrov has had time to reflect.

"Our sport is extremely brutal. After the injuries, for the first time, I had the opportunity to stop and look at what I've been through so far. I admit that it scared me a little. I'm at a very special moment in my life and I'm not ashamed to admit it. I know I still have something to give. I know I can do more. I just want to do it. If I can mentally hold on in the most important moments, I think it will end very well."

In recent days, it became clear that long-time fitness specialist Seb Duran and coach Jamie Delgado are returning to Dimitrov's staff.

"You can't play tennis alone. After so many years together, we decided it was good to get together again and try new things. To put in more ideas and a different approach."

The next stop for the Bulgarian is the grass tournament in Mallorca - the surface on which he traditionally feels most comfortable.

"I've always liked grass. This time I'm a little more excited. What I missed the most was the consistency. You have two good days, then two days where your body doesn't react the way you want it to."

Is there any hope for a "wild card" for "Wimbledon"?

"It's not up to me, but I don't hope for it. If it happens, great. If it doesn't, that's fine too."

"I SEE THE END, BUT IT'S STILL A FAR AWAY"

His strongest words came when the conversation turned to the future. "I see the end. I'm not saying I don't see it. It's just still a long way off."

According to him, the most important sign that it's time to give up is the moment when the emotions and tension before the big games disappear.

THE FANS?

"I understand them! I completely understand them. And I know they get angry too. But I get angrier. It's hard. Very hard after seven losses since the beginning of the season. It's in moments like these that you see who your real friends are. This period has shown me even more things off the court. Of course, there are people I can lean on and share with. But, yes - my friends have decreased a lot... But that's good. Everything is clearer. Cleaner. Better.

I recently heard someone who has known me since I was 15 say: “You are one of the few players who have never changed and have always had a life outside of tennis.“ That made me think a lot.

Tennis has always been my priority. Absolutely always. But I have never given up on life outside of it. I have done all sorts of crazy things... There have been people who have told me: “If you had been even more focused, you would have achieved even more.“ And they are probably right.

If at the beginning of my career I had been even more serious and not done some of the things I wanted to do outside of tennis, maybe the results would have been different. But then I would not be the person I am today,“ Dimitrov is frank.

Does he sometimes regret it? - No, I don't. Because tennis has given me so much. But it has also taken so much from me."

"My biggest rival is myself," is the gist of Grigor Dimitrov's interview. But he made it clear that the last chapter of his tennis story has not yet been written...