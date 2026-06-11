Septemvri parted ways with coaches Hristo Arangelov and Mariyan Hristov, waiting for a Portuguese to take over the club

The Septemvri team, which retained its place in the elite First League after a success over Yantra (Gabrovo) in the play-offs, parted ways with their coaches Hristo Arangelov and Mariyan Hristov, the club announced.

"PFK Septemvri Sofia expresses its sincere gratitude to Hristo Arangelov and Mariyan Hristov, whose contracts with the club are expiring.

In one of the most important and difficult moments for the team, they took on the responsibility of taking the lead and with professionalism, dedication and character helped Septemvri achieve its goal – maintaining their place in the elite of Bulgarian football.

We thank them for their efforts, for their dedication to the club and for the work they have done in this difficult and responsible period. We wish them health, success and many future professional achievements!", wrote Septemvri.

The Portuguese coach Shimao Freitas should be announced in their place in the coming days. The 45-year-old Portuguese has come to Sofia twice for negotiations with the Septemvri management, which have ended successfully. Most recently, he led the second team of Braga. He has coached Porto's youth team twice, as well as an assistant at Boavista, Beira Mar, Penafiel and Tondela, and in 2016 he briefly led the Moldovan Zimbru Chisinau, and three years later he also had experience at the helm of the Brazilian Desportivo.