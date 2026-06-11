France beats Italy 3:2 in the volleyball League of Nations VIDEO

The reigning Olympic champion France surprised with its first match of this year's edition of the League of Nations. The team led by Andrea Gianni narrowly defeated the world champion Italy 3:2 (19:25, 29:27, 23:25, 25:23, 16:14) in a group 1 match played in Ottawa (Canada).

This is how the "roosters" presented their sensation, managing to cope for more than two hours.

And although we witnessed an incredible clash, in the key moments the French showed will and strong spirit. The "squad" and he didn't have enough luck to fight back.

The next match of the "azurri" is at 23:00 - with Germany.

"The Roosters" meet Canada, on June 12 (Friday) at 2:30.