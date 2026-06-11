European champions PSG want Oliseh from Bayern Munich

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are interested in acquiring Bayern Munich winger Michael Oliseh this summer, writes "Equipe".

The Parisian club believes they can convince the French international to join them. Financial considerations will not be an obstacle for PSG. In addition, the potential departure of striker Bradley Barcola could facilitate Oliseh's transfer.

Last season, Oliseh played in 52 games in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists. His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2029. According to information on Transfermarkt, his market value is 150 million euros.