Serbia beats Argentina on Brazilian court for first win in the League of Nations

The Serbian men's national team started with a victory in this year's Volleyball League of Nations. The team led by Djurdje Cretu managed to prevail over Argentina with 3:1 (25:23, 25:20, 25:27, 26:24) in their first match of the tournament in Group 2 of the first week of the League, played in front of only about 800 spectators at the "Nilsson Nelson" hall in Brasilia (Brazil).

The second match of the tournament for Serbia is against the debutant Belgium, who started with a bang with a success against the world vice-champion Bulgaria with a 3:1 game. The match is tomorrow (June 12) at 22:30 Bulgarian time. Then, at 02:00 on Saturday night (June 13), Argentina will play Iran.

The most valuable player for Serbia was Veliko Masulovic with 19 points (2 blocks and 1 ace). Lazar Marinovic (2 blocks and 1 ace) and Aleksandar Nedelković (3 blocks) added 13 and 11 points for the victory.

For Argentina, Luciano Vicentin scored 17 points (1 block and 2 aces), and reserves Fausto Diaz (1 block and 1 ace) and Manuel Armoa (1 block and 2 aces) finished with 14 and 13 points, but even that did not help the success.

SERBIA - ARGENTINA 3:1 (25:23, 25:20, 25:27, 26:24)

SERBIA: Alexa Batak 1, Veliko Mašulović 19, Lazar Marinovic 13, Vuk Kulpinac 8, Aleksandar Nedelković 11, Aleksandar Stefanović 4 - Stefan Negić-libero (Pavle Peric)

Head Coach: JORGE CREZU

ARGENTINA: Luciano De Cecco 1, Herman Gomez 5, Luciano Vicentin 17, Yan Martinez Franchi 6, Joaquin Gallego 5, Nicolas Serba - Franco Massimino-libero (Matias Sanchez 1, Fausto Diaz 14, Manuel Armoa 3, Martin Ramos 3, Ignacio Luengas, Gustavo Maciel)

Head Coach: EDUARDO HORAZIO DILEO.