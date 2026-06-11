USA started with a near-home win over Turkey in the League of Nations

The volleyball players from the USA national team started with a win in this year's edition of the League of Nations.

The players of the legend Karch Kiraly gave up a game, but outplayed Turkey 3:1 (25:20, 20:25, 25:20, 25:23) in their first match of the tournament in Group 1 of the first week of the world competition, played in front of nearly 5,400 spectators in Ottawa (Canada).

The second match of the tournament for the USA against Germany, which began with a turnaround against the hosts from Canada with a 3:2 game. The match is tomorrow (June 12) at 23:00 Bulgarian time. Then, at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (June 13), Turkey will face Olympic champion France.

Jake Haynes was the most valuable player for the USA with 21 points (1 block) for the victory. Experienced team captain Matthew Anderson added another 15 points (1 block and 1 ace) for the success.

For the Turks, Addis Lagumciya finished with 16 points (2 blocks), while Efe Bayram (1 block and 1 ace) and Ahmet Tümer (1 ace) finished with 12 and 11 points.