The 2026 World Cup opened with a lavish ceremony at the legendary Azteca

The opening ceremony of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada has ended. It was held at the legendary “Aztec” stadium, which became the only one in the world to have hosted the opening of the world's largest football forum three times.

The show that combined the cultural diversity of the three host countries kicked off this celebration of the game.

This will be the longest World Cup in history and for the first time will bring together 48 teams. The magic of world football is here again, promising more than a month of unforgettable battles and drama. The final of the tournament, which will determine the new world champion, will be held on July 19 in New York.

The ceremony started 90 minutes before the first referee's signal of the first match of the tournament, which will be between Mexico and South Africa, and lasted about half an hour. It began with a representative of the local population, who spoke about cultural diversity and tolerance. The entire ceremony was under the theme of traditional Mexican paper art. The field was filled with hundreds of dancers and local artists in traditional clothing, showing the rich cultural heritage of the country.

This was followed by musical performances by several local stars. It was after them that Shakira and Burna Boy appeared, the big headliners of the event, who blew up the stands with the first live performance of the official song of the tournament - – „Dai Dai“.