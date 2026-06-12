Mexico started with a victory for Azteca in the opening match against South Africa

The host Mexico easily defeated South Africa 2:0 in the opening match of the World Cup, played at the legendary “Azteca”.

Goals from Julian Quinones (9’) and Raul Jimenez (67’) brought the deserved victory to “El Tri” in front of over 80,000 of their fans, who filled the stadium well before the kick-off time of 13:00 local time. However, the match will go down in history with the three direct red cards - two for the Africans - to Spepelo Sithole (50’) and Temba Zuane (84’), as well as to Cesar Montes (90+2’) from the Mexicans.

This was a match from Group “A”, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.

The match turned out to be without much class and intrigue, because the South African players did almost nothing interesting. They were even lucky to get away with a few goals, after Quiñones hit the post once.

The eagerly awaited possible appearance of the legendary goalkeeper of the hosts Guillermo Ochoa has been postponed for now, because he remained a reserve. Instead, the coach Javier Aguirre relied on Raul Rangel. In attack, the star of the Premier League, Raul Jimenez, came out. For the South Africans, Lyle Foster from Burnley started the attack.

Interestingly, Mexico and South Africa played in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, when they finished 1:1.

The hosts had their first good chance in the fifth minute, with Raul Jimenez shooting dangerously, but the goalkeeper saved.

However, just four minutes later - on their second chance - the Mexicans took the lead. In this case, Sitole made a mistake when passing the Africans and Quinones finished with a precise shot for 1:0.

Immediately after that, the players in yellow played more roughly and committed several fouls. The Mexican team continued to dominate and easily reach the penalty area, but a second goal did not come. The opponent took their first shot on goal only in the 38th minute.

"El Tri" almost doubled in the 42nd minute, after Quinones hit the side post.

Mexico almost doubled in the first seconds of the second half, when a similar situation to Quinones' goal occurred. Then the South African goalkeeper misplaced the ball while passing, but the "Aztecs" did not take advantage.

In the 50th minute, Aguirre's team gained a numerical advantage after Sitole was sent off for a foul on goalkeeper Brian Gutierrez, who had broken away alone against goalkeeper Brian Gutierrez.

Here it seemed that the "Bafana Bafana" players waved the white flag, after previously having difficulty reaching the Mexicans' penalty area. The expected happened in the 67th minute, when Raul Jimenez headed home for 2-0.

Later in the match, another South African player was sent off - this time with the help of VAR. The one sent off was reserve Temba Zuane, who kicked an opponent without the ball.

However, that was not the end, because in added time, Mexico's captain in the match, Cesar Montes, also received a straight red card.

In the second round, Mexico will face the Koreans in Guadalajara, and the South Africans will face the Czechs in Atlanta.