3:0! Bulgaria with first victory in VNL after success over Iran

The volleyball players from the Bulgarian national team recorded their first victory in the League of Nations.

Gianlorenzo Blengini's students won over Iran 3:0 (25:23, 25:18, 25:21) in a match from the VNL tournament in Brasilia (Brazil).

The 2025 world vice-champions yesterday lost to Belgium 1:3 in their first match at the “Nilsson Nelson” hall in the capital of Brazil.

In their next match, on June 13 (Saturday) at 21:30, Bulgaria will face Argentina.

A block by Asparuh Asparuhov and Alex Grozdanov and Bulgaria took a 2:0 lead at the beginning of the second half. Martin Atanasov attacked powerfully from zone 2 - 3:1. Ali Hadjipour attacked in the outfield - 4:1. A powerful attack by Asparuh Asparuhov on the diagonal from zone 4 - 6:3. An excellent attack by Iliya Petkov in the center 8:5. Moni Nikolov released the ball for 9:6.

Alex Grozdanov attacked in the center for 10:7. Alexander Nikolov attacked in depth for 11:8. Block by Alexander Nikolov and 13:9. Roberto Piazza took a break for Iran. A magnificent attack by Asparuh Asparuhov from the second line 14:10. Alexander Nikolov managed a double block 16:13. Pipe by Alexander Nikolov and 17:14. Brutal attack by Alexander Nikolov and 18:15. Single block by Alexander Nikolov - 19:15.

Roberto Piazza took the second break for Iran. Technical attack by Alexander Nikolov and the score became 20:16. Another excellent attack by Alexander Nikolov - 21:17. Technical pipe by Asparuh Asparuhov - 22:18. Block by Martin Atanasov and Alex Grozdanov - 23:18. Triple Bulgarian blockade brought the success of the national team in the second half with 25:18.

Technical attack by Alexander Nikolov and 3:3 at the beginning of the third half. Great combination Moni Nikolov - Alex Grozdanov and 9:8. Powerful attack by Moni Nikolov and 14:13. Powerful attack by Alex Grozdanov in the center 15:14. Pipe by Alexander Nikolov 16:15. Moni Nikolov saved an incredible ball in defense, which led to a point for Bulgaria - 17:16.

Perfect combination Moni Nikolov - Alexander Nikolov and 19:18. Counterattack by Alexander Nikolov - 20:18. Roberto Piazza took a break for Iran. Ace by Alexander Nikolov and 22:19. Double Bulgarian blockade - 23:19. Attack in the center by Iliya Petkov and match point 24:21. A powerful attack by Martin Atanasov and Bulgaria won the third set with 25:21 and the match with a 3:0 game.

Above all in the Bulgarian team was again Alexander Nikolov with 24 points (1 ace, 4 blocks, 56% efficiency in attack).

The captain Alex Grozdanov also finished with a double-digit point asset - 11 points (5 blocks).

For Iran, Poriya Hussein and Ali Hajipour scored 11 points each.

BULGARIA - IRAN 3:0 (25:23, 25:18, 25:21)

BULGARIA: Simeon Nikolov 3, Alexander Nikolov 24, Martin Atanasov 3, Asparuh Asparuhov 8, Alex Grozdanov 11, Iliya Petkov 5 - Damyan Kolev-libero (Jasmin Velichkov, Stoil Palev)

Head Coach: GIANLORENZO BLENZINI

IRAN: Arshia Behnejad, Ali Hajipour 11, Poriya Hossein 11, Morteza Sharifi 8, Mohammad Valizadeh 5, Sayed Eisya 2 - Mohammadreza Hazratpourtalatapeh-Libero (Yousef Kazemi)

Head Coach: ROBERTO PIAZZA.