Alexander Nikolov extended his contract with Lube Civitanova until 2029.

Bulgarian volleyball star Alexander Nikolov has extended his contract with the Lube Civitanova club, with his contract now running until 2029, their official Facebook page announced.

His previous contract was until June 2028, and now he is effectively extending his stay by another season. Nikolov is currently in his fourth season at the club, having arrived in 2022/23.

The Bulgarian international, born in 2003, had an excellent 2025/26 season in the Italian Serie A, where he finished as the number 1 scorer. However, their team remained in 2nd place in the Italian championship, where they lost the final series to Perugia in three games.

„Here I can still develop and win!“, said Nikolov, quoted by the Lube Civitanova page. He is currently in the Bulgarian national team and is participating in the Nations League tournament.