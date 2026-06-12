Despite the reluctance of the "Dušekčians": Barcelona firmly want to have Julian Alvarez

Barcelona remains firm in its intention to attract Julian Alvarez, despite the serious reluctance of Atletico Madrid to part with their striker.

The Catalan club wants him in its project and is counting on the desire of the Argentine international to wear the blue-red jersey. The management hopes that the "Dušekčians" player will not join the long list of great footballers with whom they have negotiated and were very close to signing, but in the end the transfers did not take place, add from "Marca". Alvarez is currently part of the Argentina national team and is expected to lead the attack of the world champions at the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Julian Alvarez is the big target of Deco and Flick, who consider him the ideal striker to strengthen the attack after the departure of Robert Lewandowski. Contacts began months ago, but the operation is not progressing at the expected pace due to the resistance of Atletico Madrid to facilitate his transfer, despite the player's explicit request to be released to Barcelona. The fact that other clubs such as PSG have also joined the bidding further complicates the finalization of the deal. Of course, the most insistent are Real Madrid, who officially confirmed that they offered 150 million euros, which were rejected by the "mattresses".

However, the management of the "blaugranas" are maintaining calm. They are aware of Julián Álvarez's desire to play for them and know that there is still a lot of time left until the end of the transfer window. In addition, with the signing of Anthony Gordon, they have already somewhat strengthened their offensive line. The Catalans' managers and coaches hope that the Argentine international will not join the long list of big players with whom they have had advanced negotiations but who have never played for the club. This was the case with Nico Williams last year, who held talks with the Catalans' bosses but ultimately preferred to stay at Athletic Bilbao.