CSKA 1948 has signed French attacking midfielder Jules Meyer, the club from Bistritsa boasted, writes FOCUS. 2

The 5-year-old midfielder arrives from the French club Dijon and will strengthen the team's attacking power.



"We wish him good health, strong matches and success with the red shirt! Bienvenue à CSKA!", wrote the "Reds" on Facebook.



Earlier today, CSKA 1948 announced that it has a new technical director in the person of Ivo Kotev.

Midfielder Yoan Magnan, who was last part of CSKA 1948 Yoan Magnan will return to Ligue 2 in France, informed Topsport.

. After agreeing with the "Reds" to end his stay in Bulgaria, he will strengthen Grenoble.

The Frenchman played 22 championship matches for CSKA 1948, starting in 16 of them, but never managed to score a goal or make an assist.