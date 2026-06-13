Bosnia holds on to point against hosts Canada in opening Group B match at World Cup

The national teams of Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina drew for the first time at the 2026 World Cup after drawing 1-1 in Toronto in the opening Group B match of the tournament.

Thus, the "Maple Leafs" failed to win their debut match as co-hosts at the World Cup. It was the Balkans who opened the scoring through Jovo Lukic (21’). This led to strong pressure from the North Americans, who only managed to score an equalizer through their reserve Kyle Larin (78’).

The curious thing is that both teams were lined up in a 4-4-2 formation. Jesse Marsh trusted Jonathan David and Tani Oluwase in the Canadian attack, while Sergey Barbarez relied on Ermedin Demirovic and Lukic in the Bosnian attack. Unfortunately, the two big stars of both teams remained on the benches - Alphonso Davis and Edin Dzeko, due to their recent injuries.

In the first five minutes, the Balkans had two shots, but Amar Memic and Lukic's performances turned out to be inaccurate. In the 13th minute, it was the striker who slightly deflected the ball with his head when crossing from a direct free kick, so that it could end up in the hands of Maxim Krepio. Four minutes later, the first accurate shot of the match came, as Nikola Vasil caught David's shot on the ground. In the 21st minute, when taking a corner kick, Bosnia's captain Sead Kolasinac deflected the ball with his head, and in the same way Lukic sent it into the net for his debut goal for his homeland.

In the 32nd minute Oluwase had a chance to equalize, but his shot was unsuccessful. In the 38th minute, David and Oluwase had two shots blocked by the home team's corner kick. In the ensuing corner kick, the second of the two attackers fired again, but missed the target. The Bosnians' resistance was broken in the 44th minute, when they did take a shot, but Benjamin Tahirovic's effort went wide. The last miss before the break was Derek Cornelius' header after a corner kick.

In the opening seconds of the second half, Demirovic tested Crepeau with a long-range shot, but the goalkeeper managed to save it. Shortly afterwards, there was a clash between Vasil and Oluwase, which injured the goalkeeper, but he quickly got back to his feet. In the 53rd minute, Richie Larria could have equalized with a shot on the ground, but Kolasinac cleared the ball into the crossbar. The Bosnians immediately responded with a serious goal of their own situation, as Demirovic was brought out alone against Crepio, but he hesitated and the goalkeeper managed to kick the ball out for a corner. It was after another corner kick in the 59th minute that Tarik Muharemovic headed it wide.

In the 65th minute, Stephen Eustaquio tried a long-range shot, which turned out to be unsuccessful. Seconds later, Oluwase missed an equalizer, as his shot was cleared just in front of the goal line. Gradually, the pressure from the home team decreased, but despite this, the "Maple Leafs" finally managed to equalize the score. This happened in the 79th minute, when reserve Promise David deflected the ball for Larin, who spun and volleyed from the edge of the penalty area, delighting the majority of the fans in the stadium. In the final minutes of regular time, Kolasinac had to be forced off the field due to injury. There were no major goals in the remaining time opportunities and so both teams had to settle for a draw.

The consolation for Canada is that in this match the team won its first point at the World Championships, after losing three times in its previous two appearances in 1986 and 2022. The second match in the group is between Qatar and Switzerland again at 22:00, but on Saturday night.

CANADA - BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 1:1





0:1 Lukic (21')



1:1 Larin (79')





Canada: Crepio, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Larria, Buchanan, Koné, Eustaquio, Miller, David, Oluwaseji

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasil, Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac, Bayraktarjevic, Bašić, Tahirović, Memic, Demirović, Lukić