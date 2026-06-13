Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro: Losing to USA hurts

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro did not hide his disappointment after a heavy 1-4 loss to the World Cup co-hosts, the USA. The coach described the defeat as a “very painful lesson” and admitted that his team was outplayed in all aspects of the game, BTA reports. It was Paraguay's first match at a World Cup finals in 16 years, but the team's long-awaited return to the biggest football stage did not go as planned. The South Americans struggled against the dynamism and intensity of the US team, which started its participation in the tournament with convincing success.

“At the World Cup, emotions should remain in the background. The most important things are the right decisions, concentration and attention to detail, Alfaro said after the Group D match. - The US team absolutely deserved to win. They outplayed us tactically, technically and physically.“



According to Alfaro, this match clearly showed what his team still needs to improve in order to compete successfully with the strongest national teams. “There are levels at which good defensive organization, desire and effort alone are not enough. There are still important things that we need to improve and realize if we want to move forward in the tournament“, he added.

Despite the heavy defeat, the Argentine specialist remains optimistic about Paraguay's chances of overcoming the group stage. According to him, the decisive factor will be the points won, not the goal difference.

“We have to concentrate on getting the points we need to qualify. The World Cup started today, but it doesn't end today“, Alfaro said, quoted by Reuters. Paraguay will face Turkey in their next match, and then finish their group stage with a match against Australia.

“As long as we have even one minute on the pitch, we will continue to fight for qualification“, Alfaro was categorical.