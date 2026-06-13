Rangnick wants all the power in Milan, the club is still going

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick seems to be going to continue his work at the helm of the national team, after the possibility of him taking the position of technical director in Milan has practically disappeared, according to a number of authoritative sources. According to the information, the German specialist has set a deadline for the management of the “Rossoneri“ until Friday to make a decision on his possible appointment. However, Milan has not given a final answer within the specified period. This has forced Rangnick to end the wait and focus on signing a new contract with the Austrian Football Federation, which will keep him in the position until Euro 2028, reports sportal.bg.

One of the main reasons for the hesitation of the Italian club is Rangnick's insistence on gaining full control over sports and technical decisions. The Milan management is reluctant to grant him such broad powers, as this would limit the role and influence of senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

This marks the second time the German has missed out on a chance to work at Milan. Back in 2020, he was close to being appointed as the club's head coach, but then negotiations fell through at the last minute.

As for the vacant coaching position at “San Siro“, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio points out that Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner remains the favorite for the position. However, there is still no final decision. It is expected that the Milan management will hold talks with the other two candidates over the weekend - Matthias Jaisle, who currently leads Saudi Al-Ahly, as well as free agent Ruben Amorim.