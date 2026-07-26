Dinamo Bucharest scores 5 against Universitatea Craiova before the rematch with Levski

Romanian champion Universitatea Craiova lost 1:5 to Dinamo Bucharest in the second round of the local championship just three days before the rematch against Levski in the Champions League, BTA reported. The first match in Sofia ended with a victory for the Bulgarian champion 1:0.

Universitata coach Felipe Coelho made as many as nine changes to the starting lineup compared to the match against Levski, retaining most of his starters. Only midfielders Azvor Mekvabishvili and Etim started in both matches.

Dinamo Bucharest decided the match in the first half. Alberto Soro and Alexandru Musi gave the hosts a two-goal lead within the first 30 minutes. Another goal by Mussi was disallowed for handball, and in the added time of the first half, Juraj Badel from Universitat received a direct red card.

After the break, Stephen Nsimba restored the visitors' hopes, after reducing the score to 2:1 in the 50th minute. However, by the end of the match, Dinamo scored three more goals through Alexandru Pop, Catalin Cirian from the penalty spot and Martin Pascual, making it 5:1.

Key highlights

Felipe Coelho made 9 changes to the starting lineup.

Juraj Badel was sent off with a direct red card before the break.

Dinamo scored 3 goals after the 50th minute, making it 5:1.