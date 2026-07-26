Gabriela Petrova became the champion in the triple jump with an equal record for the season

Gabriela Petrova (Lokomotiv Plovdiv) won the women's triple jump title at the state athletics championship, after achieving 14.37 meters and equaling her personal record for the season, the Bulgarian Athletics Federation announced, BTA reported. The silver medal went to Galina Nikolova (Hebros – Harmanli), who set a personal record with 13.42 meters. The bronze medal went to Anzhelina Petkova (SKLA Ivaylo Mladenov) with 13.01 meters. Alexandra Nacheva (Botev Plovdiv) did not record a result after making three unsuccessful attempts.

In the men's 100 meters, Hristo Iliev (Mihail Zhelev – Sliven) became the national champion, finishing in 10.36 seconds. Nikola Karamanolov (Radio 999 – Yambol) came in second with 10.42 seconds, and the bronze went to Deyan Tsvetanov (SKLA Ivaylo Mladenov) with 10.57 seconds. Georgi Petkov (KLASA) and Dilyan Chernopolski (Ever – Varna) shared fourth place with an equal result of 10.70 seconds.

In the women's 100 meters, the title was won by Radina Velichkova (Botev Plovdiv) with a time of 11.72 seconds. Raya Dimitrova (Sveti Georgi) remained second with 11.83 seconds, and the 2025 champion Kristen Radukanova (Radukanovi) finished third with 11.89 seconds. The final was held in calm weather.

In the women's 100 meters hurdles, Iva Deliverska (Energy – Plovdiv) triumphed with 14.10 seconds. She was followed by Emily Kiryakova (Super Sport – Varna) with 14.20 seconds and Faina Kara (SK Obzor 2024) with 14.43 seconds.

In the men's 110 meter hurdles, the gold medal was won by Alexander Evtimov (CSKA) with 14.81 seconds. Radin Valchev (Akademik) came in second with 14.85 seconds, and Stanislav Stankov (Super Sport) finished third with 14.87 seconds.

Todor Todorov (Akademik-Sofia) became the men's 400 meter champion with 47.01 seconds. In the women's race, Deva-Maria Dragieva (SK Atlet-Mezdra) finished first with a time of 55.54 seconds.

In the 1500 meters, Martin Balabanov (SK Atlet-Mezdra) triumphed with a time of 3:53.70 minutes, and in the women's race, the victory went to Devora Avramova (SKLA Team Popov), who finished in 4:30.38 minutes.

In the 3000 meters with hurdles, the men's champion was Pavel Zdravkov (Athletik 90 – Lukovit) with a time of 9:41.16 minutes. In the women's event, Silvia Georgieva (SK Aktiv 2013 – Plovdiv) won the gold medal with a time of 11:19.06 minutes.

The CSKA relay team consisting of Denis Peshev, Yoan Kamenov, Alexander Evtimov and Atanasi Stoyanov triumphed in the men's 4x100 meters with a time of 41.30 seconds. In the women's event, the first place was taken by the quartet of Super Sport – Varna with Elvira Evtimova, Nikol Andonova, Veronik Zhekova and Emily Kiryakova with 48.62 seconds.

Lokomotiv-Ruse won the mixed 4x400 meter relay through Silyan Peshev, Tsvetelina Mateeva, Zhivko Stoyanov and Andrea Savova.

In the men's triple jump, Nikolay Todorov (Ludogorets – Razgrad) became the champion with 15.22 meters.

Kamen Tsenkov (SKLA Septemvri – Sofia) won the title in the men's pole vault with 4.70 meters, and in the women's championship, Maria Kapusheva (Trakia 96 – Plovdiv) became the champion, overcoming 3.40 meters.

In the discus throw, Deyan Gemijev (Ivaylo 93 – Veliko Tarnovo) won the gold medal with 57.67 meters, and among women the best was Ivelina Milkova (Dunav – Ruse) with 41.84 meters.

In the hammer throw Valentin Andreev (SKLA Cherno more 2005 – Balchik) triumphed among men with 69.94 meters, and among women the champion was Yana Petrenko (KLASA) with an achievement of 49.70 meters. Source: BTA.