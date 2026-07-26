Grigor Dimitrov starts against young Frenchman in Los Cabos

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will face Frenchman Moise Kouamé in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament on hard courts in Los Cabos (Mexico), the draw has been made, BTA reports.

Dimitrov and Kouamé participate in the main draw with a "wild card". The 17-year-old Frenchman is ranked 212th in the world rankings, and the two have never faced each other before.

If the start is successful, the Bulgarian will meet in the second round the winner of the match between Frenchman Corentin Moutet and American Jensen Brooksby.

The tournament in Los Cabos is Grigor Dimitrov's first participation after his return to the professional tour and is part of his preparation for the final phase of the season.