Klose hopes Messi will break his World Cup goalscoring record

German football legend Miroslav Klose believes that his record for the most goals scored in World Cups can be broken at this year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The former Germany international still holds the top spot in the all-time rankings with 16 goals, but expects his achievement to be surpassed soon, DPA reports.

The 2014 World Cup champion set the record during the tournament in Brazil, when he scored in Germany's historic 7-1 victory over the hosts in the semi-finals. Thus, Klose overtook Brazilian legend Ronaldo and topped the all-time rankings, BTA adds.

„I expect the record to be broken at this tournament. There are more teams, more matches and therefore more opportunities to score goals“, said the current Nuremberg coach to “Süddeutsche Zeitung“, quoted by the DPA agency.

The German also admitted that if he had to choose his successor at the top, he would like it to be Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. The Argentine begins the World Cup with an asset of 13 goals in the finals, which means that he is only four goals away from a new record. The world champions are in a group with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Among the main contenders to attack Klose's achievement is French international Kylian Mbappe, who has 12 goals in World Cups so far. France will face Senegal, Iraq and Norway in the group stage of the tournament.