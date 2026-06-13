Marc Cucurreia will tattoo Luis de la Fuente on his face if Spain wins the World Cup in the USA

Spanish international Marc Cucurreia has revealed his personal lucky charms for the World Cup and confirmed his curious promise to get a tattoo of the face of coach Luis de la Fuente if Spain wins the title, BTA reports. The 27-year-old defender said he brought with him a few special items that he considers to bring good luck during the tournament. “I'm carrying a few things. I have key chains that my children made for me. I also took my wife's pajamas – "She was with me at the European Championship, and I put her back in my suitcase to see if she had the same luck," Cucurreya told Marca.

The Spain player also showed great confidence ahead of the crucial matches of the World Cup, highlighting the good atmosphere in the squad. "I don't feel any pressure. We are very inspired. We know that we have a great team and that we have the chance to achieve something important. At the moment, everything comes down to enthusiasm and desire," he said. Spain begins its participation in the World Cup in a group with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The Spanish team's first match is against Cape Verde on June 15, followed by matches against Saudi Arabia on June 21 and Uruguay on June 27.