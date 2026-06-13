A disturbing incident has rocked the Iranian national team's camp in the Mexican city of Tijuana days before their first match at the 2026 World Cup. Mexican authorities have found the body of a man in an advanced stage of decomposition in a jeep parked near the “Caliente“ stadium, where the Iranian national team is training ahead of their first match of the tournament against New Zealand.

According to information, the body was wrapped in a black bag and showed signs of violence. The car had been parked in a shopping mall parking lot since Wednesday before it came to the attention of investigators.

Tijuana is among the cities with the highest crime rates in Mexico. According to official data, over 1,200 murders were registered there in 2025.