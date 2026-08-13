The capital's giants CSKA has reached full agreement on the attraction of another key figure from the Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The 26-year-old Romanian midfielder will dock at the “Bulgarian Army“ Catalin Itu, who made excellent matches with the black and white team of “Lauta“.

The negotiations between the two clubs were finalized in the afternoon of August 13, 2026, and the deal is expected to be officially announced immediately after CSKA's key rematch against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the European tournaments, report colleagues from the sports portal Topsport (topsport.bg). The match between the “reds“ starts at 21:00 at the “Vasil Levski“ National Stadium.

Second key deal on the Plovdiv - Sofia axis

This is the second serious blow that the Sofia team is inflicting on the selection of the “railroad players“ within the current summer transfer window. Earlier this summer, in an identical way, the leading Dutch central striker Joel Zvarts, whose buyout clause was activated by CSKA management, recalls our media Facts (fakti.bg).

With the signing of Katalin Itu, the head coach of the army team Hristo Yanev will receive serious class and stability in the middle of the field for the upcoming tough battles in the efbet League and the group stage of the European club tournaments. The Romanian has an excellent view of the game and has established himself as an absolute leader in Plovdiv, which provoked increased interest from Sofia.

Fans are awaiting Itu's first words as a player of the 31-time champions, while the management of Lokomotiv Plovdiv will have to quickly look for a quality replacement for their star in the midfield.