Dybala worries Roma: My future is unclear

Paulo Dybala (right) has caused serious tension among Roma supporters with a statement that questions his future at the club. Upon his return to Argentina, the striker spoke to “ESPN” and made it clear that he has not yet made a final decision about the next step in his career. “I am still a Roma player until the end of the month. Out of respect for the club, I will not talk about my future because I have not made a decision yet“, said Dybala upon his arrival in Cordoba.

His words come at a time when the renewal of his contract with the “wolves“ seemed almost certain. Instead, the Argentine left the door wide open for different scenarios.

“In "You never know in football. Many times I thought one thing would happen, and then something completely different happened," he added.

Dybala even commented on potential options for continuing his career in his homeland. "Boca Juniors? That's one of the possibilities, we'll see. There are others. Also Instituto, so people don't get angry," the world champion with Argentina said with a smile.