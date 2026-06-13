Bayern: Oliseh is not for sale even for 500 million euros

Bayern Munich is adamant that Michael Oliseh will not leave the club this summer, despite the huge interest in him after the impressive season he had. According to information from the French publication “L’Équipe”, the Bavarians' management has rejected any speculation about a possible transfer of the 24-year-old French international. Names such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are linked to the player, but Bayern do not even want to discuss such an opportunity.

Oliseh was among the big stars of the season, recording 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 matches in all competitions. If we add his appearances for the French national team, he has already been involved in 60 goals this campaign.

Only a few days ago, the winger scored a hat-trick in France's 3-0 win in Lille, which further increased interest in him.

However, Bayern are leaving no room for doubt. One of the club's executives told “L’Équipe” that even a €200m offer would not change the German champions' position. A member of the club's board of directors was even more categorical, stating: “There is no price for Oliseh. He will not be sold even for €500m.“