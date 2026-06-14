The volleyball players from the Bulgarian national team achieved a second consecutive victory in this year's League of Nations.

The boys of coach Gianlorenzo Blengini made a great turnaround and defeated Argentina 3:1 (23:25, 25:23, 25:15, 25:23) in their third match of the tournament in Group 2 of the first week of the world competition, played tonight at the "Nilson Nelson" hall in Brazil (Brazil).

Thus, the Bulgarian "lions" have 2 wins, 1 loss and 6 points in the overall provisional standings of the League. Argentina, on the other hand, remains without success and without a point won so far.

Tomorrow (June 14), on the last day of the tournament, Bulgaria will play against Serbia at 20:30 Bulgarian time. Then, exactly at midnight 00:00, the "gauchos" will face the hosts from Brazil in the South American clash.

The beginning of the first game of the match was completely equal until 4:4, after which Argentina took the lead with 6:4 after a serve out by Iliya Petkov and an error by Alex Grozdanov. The two teams continued to play point for point until 13:11 after a technical play by the experienced distributor Luciano De Checo. Argentina held its lead until 16:14 after a strong attack by Herman Gomez. Bulgaria managed to equalize at 17:17 after an attack through the center by Iliya Petkov and a mistake by Manuel Armoa, but the "gauchos" immediately regained the lead at 19:17 after another attack by Gomez and a counter by Nicolas Serba.

The difference even grew to 20:17 after a counter by reserve Luciano Palonski, after which Gianlorenzo Blenghini requested a timeout for Bulgaria. The "Lions" reduced it to 20:21 after a service error by Armoa and a powerful ace by Martin Atanasov. The world vice-champions reached a new draw at 22:22 after an attack in the out by Palonski. An attack by Luciano Vicentin and a throw-out by Alexander Nikolov - 24:22 for Argentina and a second time-out for Blenghini. An excellent block by reserve Venislav Antov and 24:23. In the end, Argentina won the game 25:23 after a serve out by Antov.

At the start of the second half, Bulgaria pulled ahead 3:1 after a successful attack by Asparuh Asparuhov and a strong ace by Martin Atanasov. Argentina immediately tied at 3:3 after a wrong serve by Atanasov and a block by Manuel Armoa. After the tie at 4:4, the world vice-champions led 7:4 after a serve out by Herman Gomez followed by two excellent blocks by Iliya Petkov. The difference grew to 9:5 after a counter block-out by Atanasov. Gradually, the "gauchos" reached 10:10 after two attacks by Luciano Vicentin and an ace by Luciano De Checo and even took the lead at 12:11 after an error by Atanasov. Two errors by the Argentines followed and 13:12 for Bulgaria.

A strong counterattack-pipe by Atanasov and 14:12. The lead of the "Lions" became 17:13 after powerful counterattacks by Alex Nikolov and Asparuh Asparuhov. Despite Argentina's efforts, Gianlorenzo Blenghini's players increased their advantage to 20:15 after an attack by Iliya Petkov, an ace by Asparuhov and a great block by Simeon Nikolov. The South Americans reduced their gap to 18:20 after a powerful ace by Manuel Armoa and a throw-out by Alex Nikolov. The two teams continued evenly until the end and Bulgaria won the game with 25:23 after an error at the net by Nicolas Serba.

Bulgaria quickly took the lead in the third game with 3:1 after two attacks by Alex Grozdanov and an error at the net by the Argentines. The difference slightly increased to 5:2 after an attack in the out by Herman Gomez. The lead of the "Lions" continued to grow to 9:5 after a powerful ace by Iliya Petkov. Despite Argentina's efforts, the world vice-champions maintained their lead until 14:10 after another attack by Martin Atanasov and an excellent block by Moni Nikolov.

A strong counter by Alex Nikolov and another ace by Asparuh Asparuhov and 16:10. Bulgaria continued to lead until 20:14 after a dropped ball by Asparuhov. The score became 23:15 after an excellent counter block-out by Asparuhov and a scrambled ball by Martin Ramos. In the end, Bulgaria comfortably won the game 25:15 after two great counters by Alex Nikolov and took a 2:1 lead.

The fourth period started completely evenly at 8:8, after which Argentina pulled ahead 11:8 after an attack through the center by Nicolas Serba, a mistake by Martin Atanasov and a block by Luciano De Cecco. This prompted Gianlorenzo Blenghini to take a time-out for Bulgaria. Nevertheless, the "gauchos" increased their lead to 14:10 after a counter block-out by Luciano Vicentin. Errors by De Cecco and Martin Ramos followed and 14:12. A bomb ace by Alex Nikolov and 14:13. Bulgaria also reached a draw at 15:15 after a mistake by Herman Gomez.

The world vice-champions took the lead at 17:16 after an exceptional ace by Moni Nikolov. A block by Serba and a counter by Luciano Palonski - 18:17 for Argentina and a second break for Blenzini and Bulgaria. This had an effect and the "lions" turned it around to 19:18 after a mistake in an attack by Visentin and another great counter by Alex Nikolov. The difference became 21:19 after an excellent block by Asparuhov. Technical play by Palonski and a mistake by Alex Nikolov and 21:21. Two new successful attacks by Alex Nikolov and 23:21. Bulgaria maintained its lead and won 25:23 after a block-out by Alex Nikolov, and thus the match 3:1.

Alexander Nikolov was again the most useful player for Bulgaria with 26 points (1 block, 1 ace, 56% attack efficiency and 54% positive reception - +18) for the victory. Martin Atanasov (2 aces, 55% attack efficiency and 60% positive reception - +6) and Asparuh Asparuhov (2 blocks, 2 aces, 47% attack efficiency and 31% positive reception - +8) added 13 points each for the success.

For Argentina, Luciano Vicentin scored 16 points (1 block, 48% attack efficiency and 35% positive reception - +8), while Manuel Armoa (1 block, 1 ace, 41% attack efficiency and 53% positive reception) and Herman Gomez (1 block and 50% attack efficiency - +4) finished with 11 and 10 points.

BULGARIA - ARGENTINA 3:1 (23:25, 25:23, 25:15, 25:23)

BULGARIA: Simeon Nikolov 3, Aleksandar Nikolov 26, Martin Atanasov 13, Asparuh Asparuhov 13, Alex Grozdanov 4, Iliya Petkov 10 - Damyan Kolev-libero (Jasmin Velichkov, Venislav Antov 1)

Head coach: GIANLORENZO BLENGINI

ARGENTINA: Luciano De Cecco 4, Herman Gomez 10, Luciano Vicentin 16, Manuel Armoa 11, Martin Ramos 6, Nicolas Serba 6 - Franco Massimino-libero (Matias Sanchez, Jan Martinez Franchi, Luciano Palonski 6, Faustoo Diaz)

Head coach: EDUARDO ORAZIO DILEO.