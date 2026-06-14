Saraboyukov won the Golden Fly long jump tournament in Innsbruck

The world bronze medalist in the long jump Bozhidar Saraboyukov won the Golden Fly (World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger) tournament in Innsbruck (Austria) today.

The graduate of Dimitar Karamfilov won with a jump of 8.18 meters (0.0 m/sec). With this result, he also improved the tournament record.

However, Saraboyukov started the competition with three faults. Only on his fourth attempt in the sector did the Bulgarian land at 8.05 m (+0.1 m/sec) and lead the standings. An attempt of 8.18 m (0.0 m/sec) followed, which was a new tournament record. In his last appearance in the sector, the graduate of Dimitar Karamfilov landed at 8.12 m.

In 2024, Saraboyukov took second place at the Golden Fly series tournament in Innsbruck with an achievement of 8.04 m.

This was the fourth start of the season for the European indoor champion from Apeldoorn 2025. His first three appearances were at Diamond League tournaments. In his first appearance in Shanghai, he finished second with 8.07 m, followed by third place in Xiamen with 8.29 m, and just a few days ago, the talent from Harmanli achieved his first victory, after prevailing in Rome in a final attempt with 8.26 m.