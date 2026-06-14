After 53 years: New York Knicks are back with the NBA title!

New York defeated San Antonio 94-90 on the road in Game 5 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals and won their first championship title since 1973.

This ended the series 4-1 in favor of New York. The team won its third NBA championship title, having won its first two titles in 1970 and 1973.

San Antonio finished second in the Western Conference standings after the regular season. In the playoffs, the team defeated Portland (4-1) in the first round, Minnesota (4-2) in the second round and Oklahoma City (4-3) in the conference finals. New York finished third in the Eastern Conference and defeated Atlanta (4-2), Philadelphia (4-0) and Cleveland (4-0) in the elimination rounds.

This was the second time New York and San Antonio had met in the NBA Finals. The first time was in 1999, when San Antonio prevailed 4-1. The team has five championships under its belt, winning the tournament in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, losing its only final in 2013.

Oklahoma City won the NBA championship last season. The team also won the regular season.