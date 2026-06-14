Balogun among favorites in the race for the Golden Boot (VIDEO)

American striker Folarin Balogun is the early leader in the race for the “Golden Boot“, which is awarded to the top scorer at the World Cup. The 25-year-old Monaco player scored two goals in the first half as the co-hosts USA won 4-1 over Paraguay in their first match of Group D at the “Los Angeles“ stadium, FIFA's website reports.



As a reminder, the Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in the final competition. If two or more players score the same number of goals, the number of assists (determined by the members of the FIFA Technical Group) will be decisive.

If two or more players still have the same number of assists, the total number of minutes played in the tournament will be taken into account, with the player who has played fewer minutes being ranked first.

