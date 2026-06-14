Unique Nikola Tsolov in Spain - finished second and led the championship

The Bulgarian talent Nikola Tsolov recorded another strong result, finishing in second place in the race in Spain. After an excellent strategy by the Campos Racing team and a series of impressive overtakes in the final phase of the race, the Bulgarian guaranteed himself a place on the podium and came out on top in the overall championship standings, reports gong.bg.

The beginning of the race was not easy for Tsolov, who started with the hard tires and in the first laps had difficulties compared to his competitors, who relied on the soft compounds. The Bulgarian driver lost a few positions after attacks from Herta, Beganovic and Martinius Stenshorn, but he remained calm and informed his team on the radio that the car was starting to behave better as the distance progressed.

The decisive moment came during the mandatory pit stops. After the leaders Alex Dunn and Rafael Camara came in for a tire change, Tsolov briefly led the column. A little later, he also visited the pits, returning to the track in ninth place with a brand new set of soft tires and began his impressive climb forward.

On the 28th lap, the Bulgarian was already sixth after a successful attack on Varone. Shortly after, he made excellent use of the DRS zone on the start-finish straight and overtook Beganovic to move even further ahead.

The strongest part of the race for Nikola Tsolov came in the closing laps. First, he left behind one of his main competitors in the championship, Gabriele Mini, and then with another brilliant maneuver, he also dealt with Alex Dunn, climbing to second position.

By the end, only the winner Rafael Camara remained ahead of the Bulgarian pilot. With second place and the valuable points won, Tsolov consolidated his excellent form and took the lead in the overall championship standings.