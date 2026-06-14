Serbia took the Bulgarian volleyball team to the League of Nations

The Bulgarian men's national team suffered a 0:3 (28:30, 22:25, 23:25) loss to Serbia in its fourth match of the Volleyball League of Nations tournament in Brazil.

Thus, Gianlorenzo Blenghini's players leave the Brazilian capital with two wins and two losses, after beating Iran and Argentina, but also losing to Belgium in their opening match.

"The Lions" started the tournament with a false start, after losing to the League debutant Belgium with a 1:3 game. After that, however, the Bulgarian boys achieved two great victories - 3:0 against Iran and 3:1 against Argentina late last night.

In the provisional standings, Bulgaria is in ninth place with 6 points, while Serbia is in third position with 9.

Iliya Petkov attacked in the outfield and Serbia led 5:2 at the beginning of the match. Magnificent combination Simeon Nikolov - Alexander Nikolov and 3:5. Powerful attack by Alexander Nikolov on the diagonal from zone 4 - 4:5. Powerful attack by Simeon Nikolov after a 6-meter pass to Alexander Nikolov and a draw at 5:5. Powerful attack by Alexander Nikolov and 7:7. Martin Atanasov attacks on the diagonal from zone 4 - 8:8. Extremely technical attack by Alexander Nikolov - 10:11. Alexander Nikolov attacks between the blockade and the net - 11:12. Phenomenal combination Simeon Nikolov - Alexander Nikolov - 12:13. Powerful attack by Martin Atanasov - 13:14. Block by Alex Grozdanov - 14:15. Powerful attack by Asparuh Asparuhov on the block restored the tie at 16:16. Dzhordje Kretsu took a break for Serbia. Lightning-fast attack by Aleksandar Nikolov from zone 4 on the diagonal and Bulgaria took the lead with 17:16. The nationals led with 20:18 after a wrong serve by Nikola Barborats. Pipe by Martin Atanasov and 21:19. Serbia reduced to 20:21. Gianlorenzo Blenghini took a break for Bulgaria. Powerful attack by Aleksandar Nikolov from zone 2 - 23:22. Dzhordje Kretsu took his second break for Serbia. Goal by Aleksandar Nedelkovic and 25:24 for the nationals. Powerful attack by Alexander Nikolov on the block - 26:25. Blockout by Alexander Nikolov - 27:27. Powerful attack by Alexander Nikolov on the lines from zone 2 and 28:27. Alexander Nikolov attacked in the out and Serbia won the first half with 30:28.

The second half started evenly at 4:4. Alex Grozdanov attacked in the center for 5:7. Alexander Nikolov attacked powerfully in the third meter for 11:12. Blockout by Alexander Nikolov - 12:13. Blockout by Martin Atanasov and a draw at 14:14. Bulgaria led with 14:13. At 14:15 Gianlorenzo Blenghini took a timeout for Bulgaria. Attack by Moni Nikolov in the out - 14:16. Stoil Palev and Venislav Antov appeared in the game. Ace by Lazar Marinovic and 18:14 for Serbia. Gianlorenzo Blenghini took a break for Bulgaria. Sharp attack in the center on Alex Grozdanov - 15:18. Martin Atanasov fought off the blockade for 16:19. Aleksandar Nedelković attacked powerfully in the center and Serbia pulled ahead with 21:17. Venislav Antov attacked powerfully for 18:21. New attack in the center for Alex Grozdanov - 19:22. Alex Grozdanov lifted to Martin Atanasov and 21:23. Dzhordje Kretsu took a break for Serbia. Aleksandar Stefanović attacked technically in the center and Serbia won the second part with 25:22.

Denislav Bardarov and Jasmin Velichkov started for Bulgaria in the third part. Ace by Preslav Petkov and 2:1. Powerful attack by Denislav Bardarov and 10:6. Powerful attack by Aleksandar Nikolov and 12:11. Denislav Bardarov attacked powerfully for 17:15. Single block by Denislav Bardarov 18:15. Attack by Jasmin Velichkov and 19:17. The volleyball players of Serbia tied the score at 19:19. Gianlorenzo Blenghini took a timeout for Bulgaria. Powerful pipe by Aleksandar Nikolov - 20:19. Magnificent attack by Aleksandar Nikolov on the lines from zone 4 - 21:20. Attack by Alexa Batak and Serbia led with 22:21. Excellent combination Stoil Palev - Jasmin Velichkov - 22:22. Block stopped an attack by Aleksandar Nikolov and 22:24. Nemanja Masulovic attacked powerfully and Serbia won the third set 25:23 and the match 3:0.

Alexander Nikolov was the most useful for Bulgaria with 21 points, and Martin Atanasov finished with 8. Alex Grozdanov added 5 more.

Lazar Marinovic finished with 14 points for Serbia, while Velko Masulovic added 13.

BULGARIA - SERBIA 0:3 (28:30, 22:25, 23:25)

BULGARIA: Simeon Nikolov, Aleksandar Nikolov, Martin Atanasov, Asparuh Asparuhov, Alex Grozdanov, Iliya Petkov - Damyan Kolev-libero (Jasmin Velichkov, Denislav Bardarov, Stoil Palev, Preslav Petkov, Venislav Antov )

Head coach: GIANLORENZO BLENDZINI

SERBIA: Alexa Batak, Velko Masulovic, Vuk Kulpinac, Lazar Marinovic, Aleksandar Stefanovic, Aleksandar Nedelkovic - Stefan Negic-libero (Nikola Barborac, Pavle Peric)

Head Coach: GEORGE CRECU.