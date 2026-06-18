England beat Croatia 4-2, Kane and Bellingham inspired the Three Lions

England defeated Croatia 4-2 in the first major European derby of the 2026 World Cup.

The match, which was already mentioned as one of the most interesting in the group stage of the tournament, lived up to expectations, but the "Three Lions" were the better team, especially in the second half, and deservedly took the three points at "AT&T Stadium" in Arlington, Texas, in the first clash of Group "L". Harry Kane put the "Three Lions" ahead in the 12th minute, when he was accurate from the penalty spot. His first attempt was saved by Livaković, but after the VAR intervention the penalty was retaken.

Martin Baturina equalized in the 36th minute. However, Kane quickly restored the English lead after he headed in the 42nd minute. Peter Musa equalized for the second time in the added time of the first half. England took the lead for the third time in the 47th minute, when Jude Bellingham made it 3:2 after a great solo effort. After that, Thomas Tuchel's team created a series of very good chances, but Dominik Livaković made exceptional saves. Marcus Rashford shaped the final score in the 85th minute.

In recent years, the rivalry between the two European teams has been very serious, although this was only their second meeting in a World Cup final. The first remains forever in history – The semi-final in Moscow in 2018, when Croatia crushed England's dreams with a 2-1 victory after extra time. Goals from Ivan Perišić and Mario Mandžukić sent the "fireflies" to a historic final. England managed to get partial revenge at Euro 2020, and now they have done it again.

England became the first European team to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup, but are still waiting for their first trophy in 60 years. Croatia's authority at major tournaments speaks for itself, after the team won medals at the 1998, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as in the 2022/23 Nations League. The Croatians have not lost in the group stage of the last two World Cups.

Two days ago, the English media revealed what Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup would be. And they were right. The German opted for Barcelona's new signing Anthony Gordon as the starting line-up, who was preferred on the left of the attack at the expense of Marcus Rashford, who also played for the Catalans last season. Noni Madueke operated on the other flank of the attack, as his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka is still not in optimal physical condition. Of course, the attack was led by Harry Kane.

In the midfield, the big question was whether Jude Bellingham would start, or Tuchel would rely on Morgan Rodgers. The Real Madrid star was the starting line-up.

Ezri Konsa and the experienced John Stones started in the center of defense. The Aston Villa defender was preferred to Mark Gea. Reece James and Nico O'Reilly started as full-backs, while Jordan Pickford traditionally stood in goal.

This was the same 11 that England started with in the last friendly against Costa Rica.

Zlatko Dalic opted for a three-man central defenders formation. The surprise was that Mateo Kovacic remained on the bench for the start. Petar Suchic was preferred instead. Veteran Luka Modric was expected to start in the first match of his fifth World Cup. Petar Musa started at the top of the attack. Pashalic and Baturina had slightly more offensive functions and supported him from back positions.

The Croats started with a fairly active press, which worried the English in the first minutes, but after the fifth minute the "three lions" settled in the opponent's half. Harry Kane took the first shot in the eighth minute, but after a ricochet the ball went out for a corner.

After his performance, the Croatian defense did not clear well, Madueke took the ball, but at that moment Modric did not orient himself and kicked the Arsenal winger - a penalty for England. Harry Kane performed poorly and Livaković kicked it, but after the VAR intervention the penalty was overturned because the Croatian goalkeeper had both feet in front of his goal line, and at the same time Guardiola had entered the penalty area in advance. On his second attempt, Kane was flawless - 1:0.

In the 15th minute, the Croatians also had claims for a penalty, after Musa fell after feeling James' hands on his back. However, there was no foul here.

In the 31st minute, Madueke crossed very well low from the right and Bellingham was close to intercepting from a few meters, but he was unable to reach the ball, which remained centimeters in front of him.

Croatia equalized with their first accurate shot. Bellingham lost the ball in the middle of the field, after which the "fire" developed their attack from the right. Sucic well deceived Stones in the penalty area, then returned it to Baturina, who with a very tight shot from about 20 meters shot into the far corner for 1:1.

However, England quickly regained the lead. In the 42nd minute, the Croatian defence let Kane down and he headed in a cross from a Declan Rice corner, scoring his second goal of the day. With this goal, the England captain equalised with Gary Lineker at the top of the list of most goals for the "Three Lions" at World Cups. Both have 10.

At the very end of the first half's five-minute added time, Croatia equalised for the second time. Perisic headed the ball very well after a pass from Pasalic, and Musa intercepted it from the air and slotted the ball between James and Pickford - 2-2.

England started the second half very aggressively and just two minutes into it, Jude Bellingham put the "Three Lions" back in front. forward, after receiving from Elliot Anderson, made a great solo raid on the right, entered the penalty area and shot into the far corner for 3:2.

Very soon after, Bellingham had another good opportunity, but shot straight at Livakovic. Then Nico O'Reilly could have scored with a header after a cross from a corner, but was not accurate. England continued to dominate very seriously in these minutes and Livakovic again had to intervene to reflect a shot from Declan Rice.

In the 56th minute, Livakovic prevented a sure goal into his own goal, after knocking out a close-range header from Nico O'Reilly after another cross from a corner from Rice. Then Anthony Gordon also failed with the addition. Livakovic's heroic interventions continued. The Croatian keeper also saved a close-range shot by Kane, and then parried further attempts by O'Reilly and Gordon.

Tuchel made a triple substitution in the 72nd minute, when Rashford, Saka and Rodgers came on for Gordon, Madueke and Rice. Bellingham was moved back a little further. This disrupted England's play a bit and in the 76th minute Pickford had to intervene after Pasalic got space, went inside and shot. However, the Everton keeper intervened safely and cleared.

Tuchel continued with the changes and internal rotations. In the 80th minute, Bellingham gave way to Jed Spence, and Reece James was moved to midfield.

In the 82nd minute, Livakovic once again performed brilliantly. Rodgers very well brought Spence out, but the Croatian goalkeeper stepped forward and cleared the ball.

Croatia pressed in the last minutes. Pickford saved a shot by Kovacic, but shortly after, the English organized a counterattack that decided everything in the match.

Saka got free well and advanced on the right, then combined with Spence. His ball was cleared and again ended up on the Arsenal wing, who very well continued to the left to Rashford, who deceived an opponent and shot into the corner for the final 4:2.

In added time, Kane performed brilliantly in defense and blocked a very dangerous shot by Guardiola in front of the goal line.