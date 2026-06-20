3::0! Brazil beat Haiti in one half

The Brazilian national football team defeated Haiti 3:0 in their second match of the group stage of the World Cup. The match was held in Philadelphia.

The goals were scored by Mateus Cunha (23rd and 36th minutes) and Vinicius Junior (45+3). Brazilian midfielder Rafinha was injured and was replaced in the 40th minute.

Brazil topped Group C with 4 points. Morocco (4 points), Scotland (3) and Haiti (0) follow. Haiti lost its chance to qualify for the 1/16 finals.

In the final round, Haiti will face Morocco, and Brazil will play Scotland. The matches will be held on the night of June 26, Bulgarian time.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time, will end on July 19. Argentina is the current champion.