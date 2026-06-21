Germany qualified for the knockout stages after two goals from Denise Undav

With two goals from substitute Denise Undav, the German team won hard after a 2:1 turnaround against Ivory Coast in their second match from Group "E" at the 2026 World Cup in North America. The four-time world champions secured their place in the knockout stage with a total of 6 points, while the Africans remain with 3 points.

Manuel Neuer set a record for the most appearances by a goalkeeper at a World Cup - 21. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper overtook Frenchman Hugo Lloris, who has 20 appearances at world finals.

Bundesteam coach Julian Nagelsmann made no changes to his squad compared to the previous match against Curacao, which was won 7:1.

In the 10th minute, Joshua Kimmich's cross reached Kai Havertz, who immediately headed the ball dangerously, but goalkeeper Yahya Fofana managed to block the ball. Shots from Jamal Musiala and Felix Nmecha followed, but they failed to change the result.

In the 21st minute, Aleksandar Pavlović's goal was disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Fofana in the penalty area.

After exactly half an hour of play, the Africans took the lead through Franck Kessie. He scored with a close-range effort, which came after Amad Diallo's shot and Manuel Neuer's save, who was helpless against Kessie's shot.

After the break, Julian Nagelsmann brought on Jamie Lewelling and Denise Undaw, taking Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane off the field. This had an impact on the game of the four-time world champions and in the 62nd minute Kai Havertz failed to equalize with a header, sending the ball out of bounds after being left in an empty net after a mistake by Fofana when taking a corner kick.

Cote d'Ivory continued to play strongly, but Germany equalized in the 68th minute when substitute Nadim Amiri crossed into the penalty area, where Undav closely restored the tie in the match.

Two minutes before the end of regular time, Nicolas Pepe technically broke through the German defense, but the Africans' attack ended without a shot on Neuer's goal.

Seconds later, Nathaniel Brown shot strongly on the diagonal, but Fofana intervened decisively, and in the first minute of extra time, Nadim Amiri was brought into goal position in the penalty area, but shot weakly and straight into the hands of the Côte d'Ivoire goalkeeper d'Ivory.

At the very end of extra time, Felix Nmecha brought on Undav and the Stuttgart striker made no mistake and secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Germany with his third goal of the tournament.