Francisco Conceicao has sent a clear message ahead of Portugal's next match at the World Cup.

After the disappointing 1-1 draw against Congo, the Juventus striker stressed that the “sailors“ have no right to another defeat against Uzbekistan.



“We are on the edge. We must win“, Conceicao said during a press conference at the Portuguese team's training camp in Palm Beach.



The footballer expects a difficult match against the Asians, who he believes will rely on defensive tactics.



“They defend deep and play with a line of five defenders. Our job is to create chances, get to the penalty area and take shots on goal," he commented.



Conceixão stressed that he doesn't care how much playing time he gets, as long as he is useful to the team.



„I'm here to help the national team. We want to go as far as possible. We have the necessary quality, but we have to show it on the pitch. There's no point in looking forward if we don't win our group games first," the striker added.



One of the main topics was Cristiano Ronaldo. Conceixão acknowledged the captain's huge influence, but noted that Portugal's game should not be solely dependent on him.



„When it comes to scoring goals, there's no one like him. But I pass to the one who is in the best position. We don't always have to look for Cristiano. On the pitch, everything happens instinctively and in a split second," he explained.



“Ronaldo is an example for all of us because of the career he has built and the hunger he continues to show every day. If he still has that motivation after everything he has won, ours must be even greater“, added Conceicao.



Portugal's next opponents are Uzbekistan, led by World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro with Italy.



“We haven't spoken about him with my father, but I know what a great footballer he was. I know the Italian coaches well and I'm sure their idea will be to delay our goal as much as possible. We know the difficulties that await us“, concluded the Portuguese international.