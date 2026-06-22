World champions under pressure: Messi and Mbappe set for early knockout qualification

The World Cup program has entered its second round of the group stage, where mistakes are already being punished fatally.

After the early morning hours brought us drama with the draw between Uruguay and Cape Verde (2:2) and the triumph of Egypt, today's attention turns to groups I and J. World champion Argentina and runner-up France have the chance to seal their tickets to the next phase, but their rivals will not give up without a fight.

Here's what awaits us in the heated duels on American soil:

Argentina – Austria (Group J, Arlington). Kick-off: 20:00 (Bulgarian time). Stadium: „Dallas Stadium“, Texas

Leo Messi and company started with a bang with a 3:0 win against Algeria and another victory tonight will qualify them for the 1/16-finals ahead of schedule. However, they have the physically powerful team of Austria, which defeated Jordan 3:1. The tactical clash between the South American genius and the European press of the Austrians promises to be the most watched event on the air.

France – Iraq (Group I, Philadelphia). Kick-off: 00:00 after midnight (Bulgarian time, June 23). Stadium: „Philadelphia Stadium“, Pennsylvania

Kylian Mbappe led the „roosters“ to a convincing 3-1 win over Senegal at the start. However, Iraq enters the match injured after a heavy 1-4 defeat by Norway and today the boys from the Middle East will play a game of chance for their survival. Didier Deschamps will probably bet on quick goals early on to save his strength for the tough eliminations.